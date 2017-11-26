We hope you enjoyed watching WATE’s “East Tennessee Home for the Holidays” Christmas special. Here are links to the events and businesses mentioned during the show:

Three Rivers Rambler

The Three Rivers Rambler (3RR) is a tourist train operation located in the heart of Knoxville, TN. Since the year 2000, the 3RR has provided memorable train rides from downtown Knoxville to the start of the Tennessee River for thousands of passengers of all ages. Click here to learn more.

Angel Tree

The Angel Tree attempts to bring some sunshine into childrens’ lives at Christmas time – a time when every other “good little boy or girl” they know receives a visit from Santa Claus. To learn more, click here.

Shadrack’s Christmas

Shadrack’s show was born from a passion for Christmas with one show in Bristol, TN. By mixing a love of music with, Christmas spirit they ended up programming lights to dance to some of our favorite tunes. Today, it has expanded with shows in in multiple states. Learn more here.

Ice Chalet’s Nutcracker on Ice

Nutcracker On Ice is a holiday fairy tale about a young girl, Claire, and a magical Christmas night. To learn more about the show, click here.