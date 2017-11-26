Deal between Schiano, Vols off

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee has backed out of an agreement that would have made Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano the next head coach of the Vols.

Mark Schlabach tweeted Sunday night that Tennessee backed out of the deal amid a massive backlash from Tennessee fans.

Tennessee has backed out of a memorandum of understanding that would have made Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano its new head coach, according to ESPN's Chris Low. Schiano and the Volunteers had reached an agreement earlier Sunday, but UT… https://t.co/5dIBzymfIb — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) November 27, 2017

As the news of the deal came out Sunday afternoon, Tennessee fans, former players and lawmakers took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Students also rallied outside Neyland Stadium protesting the potential hire.

According to a 2016 Washington Post article, former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary claimed that Schiano knew that fellow coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys. According to documents unsealed in 2016, McQueary testified that Schiano that “had come into his office white as a ghost and said he just saw Jerry doing something to a boy in the shower. And that’s it. That’s all he ever told me.”

Schiano denied the allegations, telling ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “I never saw any abuse nor had reason to suspect any abuse during my time at Penn State.”

Tennessee is finalizing the deal with Schiano. Hopes to name him later today, per person with direct knowledge. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 26, 2017

The 51-year-old Schiano was born in Wyckoff, New Jersey. He went to Bucknell University, where he played linebacker. He earned a degree in business administration from the school.

Schiano started his coaching career in the high school ranks, coaching for Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey in 1988. The following year, he began working as a graduate assistant for his alma mater, Rutgers.

In 1990, he took a graduate assistantship with Penn State, then worked as the defensive backfield coach from 1991 to 1995 under Joe Paterno.

Schiano moved to the NFL from 1996 to 1998 as defensive assistant, then a defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears.

He was hired by Miami in 1999, where he worked as defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Schiano made his move as a college head coach in 2000, taking the head coaching position at Rutgers. After a 2-9 start, Schiano went 1-11, 5-7, 4-7 and 7-5 in his first four seasons. Then, in 2006, Schiano led the Scarlet Knights to an 11-2 record and a 37-10 victory over Texas in the Texas Bowl. Rutgers finished #12 in the Associated Press poll that year.

During his time with Rutgers, Schiano finished with a 68-67 record, 28-48 in the Big East.

In January 2012, Schiano took the head coaching job with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well for Schiano in the pros. The team went 7-9 in 2012, then followed that up with a 4-12 campaign. Schiano was fired in December 2013.

Schiano returned to the high school game for two years before he was hired by Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer to be the team’s defensive coordinator.