Dan Mullen hired as head coach at Florida

(WATE) – Dan Mullen has agreed to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators.

Mullen, who spent nine seasons at Mississippi State, has lead the Bulldogs to eight bowl games during his time there. In addition, Mississippi State was ranked #1 in the nation at one point during the 2014 season.

Mullen replaces fired Gators’ coach Jim McElwain, who went 22-12 in two-and-a-half seasons in Gainesville.

The new Gators coach was a potential target for the Tennessee head coaching opening after Butch Jones was fired in Knoxville.

In a statement Sunday, Mississippi State president Mark Keenum wrote:

“We’ve built a football program at Mississippi State that has enjoyed unprecedented success over the last nine seasons. Dan Mullen has been the catalyst of that success and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. It’s a tribute to Dan and to MSU that he has drawn the interest of several premier football programs around the country. Dan’s tenure at MSU coincides with my own and we’ve had a chance to do some special things together for our loyal fans and friends.

Mullen ended his time at Mississippi State with a 69-46 record (33-39 in the SEC).