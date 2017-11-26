Active forest fire reported in Morgan County

Morgan County (WATE) – The Tennessee Division of Forestry says Sunday night they are working an active forest fire in Morgan County.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m.

Nathan Waters, spokesperson for Tennessee Division of Forestry, says the fire is in the area of Frozen Head State Park, between Petros and Coalfield.

The fire at this time is believed to be about 75 acres.

At this time, no structures are threatened. The forestry division has 9 crews on the scene.

Petros and Coalfield also have firefighters assisting.

Waters says there is also reports of another small fire, about 8 acres, near the Rockhaven area of Grainger County.