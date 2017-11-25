Regal’s Celebration of Lights kicks off Holiday Season in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- The 42-foot tree on Gay St. is lit — signaling the start of the holiday season for Knoxville.

The tree lighting, hosted by WATE 6 On Your Side anchors Bo Williams and Tearsa Smith, kicked off the event.

“When the fireworks went off, and the way she was mesmerized. That’s it for us.” said Bonnie Graham, a spectator at the festival.

Graham wasn’t there alone. She was joined by friends, that were more like family.

“The lighting of the Christmas Tree… and we made it just in time. It was awesome to see the looks on their faces, and the feeling that I got.” said Shawnry Baker, a first time festival goer.

The Baker family of Shawnry, Nikki, Eden, and Kenley were excited to see the lights, santa, and hot chocolate. But for this group, and others, the holidays didn’t just start tonight.

“I’m an early bird, after Halloween I’m ready to put the tree up and we just love everything about Christmas.” said Carol Scarborough.

The Scarborough family says they are ready for the holidays right after Halloween. Both Carol and her daughter, Piper, celebrate the holidays and their birthdays in December.

“I love spending time with my family and learning about the Christmas story.” said Piper Scarborough, Carol’s daughter.

For others, the start of the holidays is signaled by family.

“The birth of Christ, family and lights. Just right after Thanksgiving, I have my family and my cousins are here…” said Stephen Marshall, an attendee at the festival.

The Celebration of Lights was sonsored by Regal Entertainment, City of Knoxville, WATE Channel 6, WNOX 93.1, Home Depot, and Cheerwine.