MISSING: 12-year-old girl from Union City

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Damaris Siguin-Soto (Source: TBI)

UNION CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An Endangered Child Alert was issued today for a 12-year-old from Union City.

Damaris Leydi Siguin-Soto was last seen leaving a restaurant at 1111 S. First St. in Union City around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, she was wearing a black and white striped sweater and jeans. She is about 3’6” tall with long hair to her waist.

Anyone with information should contact the Union City Police Department at  (731) 885-1515  or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

