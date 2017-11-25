Kentucky man arrested, charged with attempted murder

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A man was arrested in Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 23, after police find him in a home with a woman who says he raped and stabbed her.

Fred Brown, 44, is being charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape.

Dispatchers received a call and were told a female was yelling for help and blood could be seen on the wall inside the trailer.

When police arrived, Brown was inside the home with a woman that was covered in blood and suffering from blood loss. Police say the victim told them that Brown held her against her will, raped, and repeatedly stabbed her.

Police say she was found to have over 25 penetrating wounds and dozens more superficial cuts or jabs.

She was eventually transported to UK hospital in Lexington, Ky., by helicopter and is currently recovering.

Brown is being held in the Knox County Jail in Barbourville on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.