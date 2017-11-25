Gatlinburg attracts shoppers on Small Business Saturday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE)–Many people and businesses celebrated Small Business Saturday all over the country. One of the most well known small business areas in Gatlinburg is the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community.

Louise Bales is one of four artists and owners at Cliff Dwellers.

“Small Business Saturday is a very important Saturday for us,” said Bales. “It has been from day one. We get a lot of local shoppers, a lot of visitors.”

Visitors like Angel and Stephanie visiting for the first time from Florida.

“To pick something up and know that it doesn’t have that little lable on it that’s made in another country,” said Angel. “To know that it comes from the land that surrounds it is amazing. We’re just flabergasted.”

Bales says after last years wildfires the community saw a drop in shoppers and days like saturday are important for bringing attention to the small business community.

“We’ve worked much harder this year,” said Bales. “We’ve baked more cookies, had more door prizes, a lot more special events which has really made a difference for us.”

Shoppers have taken notice.

“They put so much heart and mind to it,” said Angel. “It’s not the same as buying something that came out of a mold.”

The Great Smoky Arts and Craft Community Thanksgiving and Christmas Craft shows are being held in the Gatlinburg Convention Center and will run until Sunday Dec. 3.