Anderson County Christmas tree farm owner says there is a tree shortage

ANDERSON COUNTY (WATE) – Christmas trees are in short supply this year, that’s according to the owner of the Bluebird Christmas Tree Farms.

Leo Collins, owner of Bluebird Christmas Tree Farms, has been selling Christmas trees for 30 years and he believes this will be the first year they actually sell out.

He says it takes about 8 years to grow a tree from seedling to an 8-foot tree. There was a surplus of trees 8 to 10 years ago, so prices were held down.

“A lot of farmers decided there just wasn’t enough money in them, so they quit planting. Now, 8 years later, that shortage is showing up,” said Collins.

Collins also says fires have burned some Christmas tree farms in the Southeast, which has also tightened the supply.