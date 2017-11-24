Three arrested in Blount County during Thanksgiving Day traffic stop

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said three people are behind bars Friday afternoon after a traffic stop led to felony drug and weapons charges.

Kevin Carr, Stephanie Carr and Chaney Parks were all arrested on the scene.

The traffic stop happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, when a sheriff’s deputy observed an older model gold Chrysler Concord traveling West on East Lamar Alexander Parkway. The deputy observed the vehicle violate several traffic infractions. The detective continued to follow the driver and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Chrysler. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop.

An investigator with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force also responded to the scene.

During the course of the investigation, the investigator and deputy located a handgun in the center console of the vehicle. A felony amount of methamphetamine for resale and drug paraphernalia was also found on Parks, who was a passenger of the vehicle.

Both Parks and Kevin Carr admitted to attempting to conceal the handgun prior to the traffic stop.

Investigators on the scene also found $1,100 in cash on Kevin Carr, who admitted the money came from a recent drug deal.

Both Parks and Kevin Carr are convicted felons. Parks was charged with the “drug free zone” because of a child care facility located within 1,000 feet of the drug crime.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of deputies and officers from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department, and Maryville Police Department.

• Kevin Michael Carr, 34, of Luther Anderson Drive, Rockford. Carr was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Carr is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. November 29.

• Stephanie Nicole Carr, 27, Lovell View Road, Knoxville. She was charged with maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance sales and/or use. She is being held at the Blount County Detention Facility on a $4,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. November 29.

• Chaney Franklin Parks, 28, Poplar Street, Alcoa. Parks is charged with possession of a Scheduled I controlled substance (heroin) for resale in a drug free zone, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) for resale in a drug free zone, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Parks is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $65,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. November 29.