Picking the perfect East Tennessee Christmas tree, the old fashioned way

HEISKELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Some people already have their Christmas tree up. Others will be dragging them out of the attic once we’re on the far side of Thanksgiving. For some people, only a real tree will do, the Clark Griswold way.

Many of you are familiar with the Griswold family Christmas tree. In East Tennessee you don’t have to go to far to find that perfect tree, to cut it down and bring it home. Bluebird Christmas Tree Farm is in Heiskell, owned by Leo Collins.

“We plant in the spring, March or April usually,” he said.

He’s been growing and selling them for 34 years. You could say, he knows his stuff.

“Some trees just have the genetics to stay green much longer than others,” said Collins.

Walk around his farm and you’ll find different types of Christmas trees and different sizes.

“That’s a Norway spruce and it’s three years old,” he said, pointing at a tree.

Like anyone starting a business, Collins was initially in it to make money, but over the years, he realized he was also getting paid in a different way.

“We get to share Christmas with about a thousand folks and when they come, they’re already in a good mood. They plan on having a good time. We don’t have to sell them on the idea of getting a tree. They’ve gone to a lot of effort to get here,” he said.

Competition is everywhere – big box stores, pop-up tree lots, even at grocery stores now – but he says there’s just something special about cutting a tree down at the farm.

“I mean, there are disadvantages. I mean, you have to drive a ways, maybe pay more, but the main advantage is it’s just really a family outing, it’s not just to get the tree. It’s the experience of going out with the family and just walking around and enjoying it. It’s getting some hot chocolate by the fire. We have a fire going in the gift shop,” Collins said.

Unlike the Griswolds, if you forgot your saw don’t worry about it, they’ve got a hand saw you can choose from, or of course, the chainsaw, so you don’t have to dig the tree up.

Bluebird Christmas Tree Farm is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.