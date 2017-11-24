Baby giraffe born at Busch Gardens on Thanksgiving Day

WFLA Published:
(Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via WFLA)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There was a very special arrival at Busch Gardens on Thanksgiving morning.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via WFLA)

Celina, a giraffe at the theme park, gave birth to a baby.

The baby stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

Busch Gardens announced the birth on its Facebook and Twitter pages along with three adorable photos of the little one.

“While you were busy enjoying a Thanksgiving feast, we were busy delivering a baby giraffe! From our growing family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”

Details about the baby’s sex have not been released. The baby does not yet have a name.

In case you are wondering, Busch Gardens does not have a giraffe livestream.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via WFLA)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s