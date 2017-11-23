Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Burroughs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a 12-year-old dog named Burroughs.

The center says he is a prime example to keep pets throughout the entirety of their lifetime. He gets along with other dogs, but isn’t high energy because he is set in his ways. Because he is a little older, he can find younger dogs annoying.

As with any senior pet, they need to go to the vet twice a year instead of once, just to make sure everything is working properly and they don’t have any health conditions. Young-Williams says Burroughs is perfectly healthy.

Young-Williams is having a Black Friday special, called “Black Fur-Day.” All pets, including puppies and kittens, will be half off Friday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information on adopting Burroughs or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.