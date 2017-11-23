Mobile Meals volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to Knox County seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County seniors who can’t get out of their homes for the holidays got a special Thanksgiving meal, thanks to some generous volunteers. Mobile Meals helps put food on the table for people who live alone and may not be able to cook for themselves.

Before preparing their own feast, volunteers were out at the Mobile Meals Kitchen, ready to help deliver to the less fortunate.

John Hartigan, a volunteer, said, “To have somebody come by, a real life person says hello, it’s important to them and they’re just so appreciative.”

Volunteers loaded up their cars to take warm meals and even some gifts to those who may have been spending the holidays alone.

“I can’t cook because I’m blind and I need some assistance,” said Lowell Davis, a client of Mobile Meals.

Thanks to Mobile Meals, Davis has a traditional Thanksgiving ham meal on the table. He also received fruit bags and some holiday cards from local students. The program helps serve hundreds of healthy lunches to seniors like him.

“It makes life a whole lot easier. To just have somebody come by and talk to me if nothing else,” said Davis.

Hartigan adds, “They have a great need to talk with folks, they just love to have someone to talk with them for a while.”

Lowell has been a client for several years and he says he appreciates people like John, who spend their holiday serving others.

“He’s my old buddy. He brings me a meal five days a week. I really appreciate it,” said Davis.

Those who pitched in say it was as much of a gift for them as it was to those they were helping. Mobile Meals runs entirely on volunteers who deliver hot meals everyday, not just on Thanksgiving.

For the holiday, the program served nearly 500 Knox County seniors on 65 volunteer routes. Mobile Meals typically helps 900 people in the community on a daily basis and volunteers are always needed.