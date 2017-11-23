Knoxville volunteers feed hundreds in need on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A holiday tradition was renewed in Knoxville, as Knox Area Rescue Ministries served a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of homeless and hungry individuals.

“Everybody’s happy and it’s a nice, warm feeling. It’s a good thing. I like it,” volunteer Mary Langdon said.

Langdon has been serving Thanksgiving meals to people in need for nearly 30 years. She says it’s become a tradition.

“I like to watch the expressions on their faces when they eat and I like the interaction with them,” Langdon said.

Every year, more than 150 volunteers, like Langdon, serve home-cooked holiday meals to Knoxville’s homeless and needy. Each person receives a plate loaded with Thanksgiving favorites and then gets their choice of pie.

Organizers say the event is about so much more than food. It’s about bringing people together like family.

“It’s a sit down meal where those who don’t normally have the opportunity to enjoy a thanksgiving meal will have an opportunity to enjoy that traditional meal at the table but even more than that, it’s the engagement around the table. We create a sense of family for people and that’s what’s going on her today,” Burt Rosen, KARM President and CEO, said.

One of the people eating was Curtis Buttram. He says he’s grateful to have people in the community who lend a helping hand.

“I have no choice but to be thankful because I’m having a meal,” Buttram said. “I don’t know what it would be like to not have a meal on Thanksgiving.”

Langdon says the pleasure is hers. She says what she gets out of the experience is so much more than what she puts in, and she says this is what Thanksgiving is all about.

“It’s about helping other people,” Langdon said. “It should be about sharing and kindness and helping somebody else.”