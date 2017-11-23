Knoxville shoppers line up for Thanksgiving doorbusters

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Thanksgiving shoppers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One by one, stores are opening Thursday night to hoards of shoppers, all looking to score a great deal.

JCPenney is one of the stores that opened first, starting its Thanksgiving extravaganza at 2 p.m. People were lined up for hours outside the West Town Mall location, eager for doorbusters – everything from winters coats, shoes, pajamas, bed sheets, jewelry, luggage, you name it.

One woman said she spent $400, but everything was on sale.

“We had the shoes for $19. The bedding was $39. All the kitchen stuff was $20 bucks,” said Tonya McComas.

JCPenney is staying open all night, not closing until Friday at 10 p.m.

