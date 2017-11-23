One injured in East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was transported to UT Medical Center after he was shot in the leg Thursday morning, according to Knoxville Police.

Mikhail Gadson, 21, was shot in the leg on the 3300 block of Lay Avenue.

The call came in just before noon.

Sgt Jason Keck with the Knoxville Police Department says a witness describes a small red vehicle leaving the scene shortly after the shooting occurred.

However, Gadson did not say anything to law enforcement about the shooting

