Jefferson County firefighters put out Thanksgiving turkey fire

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters in Jefferson County kept Thanksgiving dinner from becoming a disaster for people in one home after their oven caught fire while trying to cook a turkey.

The Lakeway Central Fire Department was called to Cecil Lockhart Road just after noon. They were able to keep the fire contained to the oven.

One person was treated for unknown medical reasons, but not smoke inhalation.

Firefighters wanted to remind people to keep the fire extinguisher close by during Thanksgiving.