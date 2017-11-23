FedEx employee killed at Memphis hub

WATN Published:
(Photo: WATN)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – A FedEx employee was killed early Thursday morning at the shipper’s Memphis hub on Sprankle Road.

FedEx officials say the worker died after being trapped under a loader.

The identity of the worker or details surrounding the accident has yet to be released.

FedEx issued a statement, saying: “Words cannot convey the sadness we feel over the loss of our team member in an accident at the Memphis hub.  Our prayers are with our colleague’s family, friends, and co-workers.  We are cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s