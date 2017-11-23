Australian ambulance crew makes wish come true

AUSTRAILA (WATE) — The simple kind act of first responders in Austraila is being shared around the world.

A crew for the Queensland Ambulance Service was transporting a patient to the palliative care unit of a hospital.

The patient asked the crew if she could see the beach.

The crew decided to give the patient her wish and drove out of their way to the beach.

The happy patient’s eyes were filled with tears.

The service’s Facebook page said, “Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference.”