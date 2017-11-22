WATCH: K9 does push-ups with officers

WFLA Published:
(Photo: Gulf Shores Police Department)

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WFLA) — An Alabama K9 and two officers recently went viral after posting a video of them getting ready to catch any law-breakers.

The Gulf Shores Police Department posted the video of K9 Nitro doing push-ups alongside two other officers on Saturday night.

The post says they were, “getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!”

The video was posted at 9 p.m. in honor of the 9 p.m. routine, a nightly reminder for citizens to lock their doors to help prevent crime. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies around the country, posts the reminder on social media and ask people to check in to let them know they’re taking part.

The Gulf Shore Police Department’s video has been viewed 51,000 times and has been shared more than 1,200 times.

