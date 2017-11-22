Restaurants to offer Thanksgiving meals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you don’t have time to cook a Thanksgiving feast or if you’re not great in the kitchen, there are several restaurants that will help you out.

Shoney’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The buffet will be filled with all your Thanksgiving foods. You’ll even get a free slice of pumpkin pie or pumpkin spice cake with each adult buffet ticket. If you don’t want to eat in the restaurant, Shoney’s is offering Thanksgiving take-home boxes starting around $34 to feed the family.

Cracker Barrel will be open on the holiday. However, you can also order heat and serve holiday family meals online. The meals come with enough food to feed up to 10 people for $99. There are two different options to choose from and you can order holiday pies. Everything you order comes with heating instructions and recipes for your leftovers. Keep in mind it is recommended to order 24 hours in advance.

Mimi’s Cafe is serving a special three-course turkey supper. It costs $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for children. Also, you can buy take-home turkey dinners which will feed 8 to 10 people for $99.99. For every take-home dinner that is purchased, Mimi’s will send four meals to kids in need through the Children’s Hunger Fund.

Ruth’s Chis Steak House will be serving up three-course meals. It will be open from noon to 8 with a special Thanksgiving meal. The restaurant says you’ll even go home with some Thanksgiving extras to enjoy the next day. The meal costs $39.95 and the kids’ menu is $12.95.