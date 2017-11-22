Knoxville shoppers make last minute grocery run before Thanksgiving

By Published:
Busy Thanksgiving shoppers at Kroger.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shoppers in Knoxville took to Kroger in Fountain City Wednesday to pick up all their last minute Thanksgiving items.

The store still had canned pumpkin, turkeys, cranberry sauce and all of other Thanksgiving necessities in stock for shoppers to buy.

One family brought their four young kids to the store, three of them triplets, dressed in their Power Rangers Halloween costumes. Nancy said she wasn’t planning on cooking Thanksgiving until her adult children insisted on Thanksgiving at mom’s.

