It pays to check the return policies on Black Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As part of your Black Friday preparations, here are the must-know sections from the Black Friday return policies of some major retailers.

If you’re looking for something sweetly scented as a holiday gift, Bath & Body Works may be the place to go. The store has a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Return an item for any reason with a receipt and you’ll get a full refund. No receipt? Your refund will be the lowest selling price of the item.

REI is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, and the store also has a liberal return policy. You can return or exchange anything from the store within one year. The only exceptions are outdoor electronics which must be brought back within 90 days. Like other apparel stores, REI won’t take returns on items for normal wear and tear, or damage caused by accidents or improper use. However, keep your receipts or make purchases through an REI member number.

Selling a wide variety of goods, Costco says it stands behind its products 100 percent. You can get a full refund on anything. There are some exceptions: some types of items must be returned within 90 days of purchase for a full refund, like TV’s, computers, cameras, iPod/MP3 players and cellphones among other electronics.

The Target return policy can’t match some of the others on this list, but it’s not bad for a big-box chain. Its actual return policy varies based on what you purchase and its condition. Target brand items can be returned with a receipt within one year for a refund or exchange. Electronics must be returned within 30 days. Items that are unopened and in new condition can be returned within 90 days for a refund or exchange. Returns and exchanges without a receipt may be limited.

Like Target, JCPenney has a return policy that varies significantly based on what you’ve purchased and whether you have a receipt. Most items with a receipt can be returned JCPenney for a full refund or exchange. Electronics must be returned with a receipt within 30 days and jewelry returned with a receipt within 60 days.

Bed, Bath & Beyond promises easy returns. If you have a receipt, you’re in luck. You can take back your “unwanted” gift, with few exceptions, for a full refund. If you have a gift receipt, you’ll get a merchandise credit. If you don’t have a receipt, and if it was purchased within the last 365 days, Bed Bath & Beyond will try to find a record of the transaction.

The Lands’ End return policy is short and sweet. If you are not happy with a product, return it at any time for a refund or exchange. It doesn’t get much better than this. The fine print says that if you return something with a receipt, and the item was purchased more than nine months ago, you’ll get a refund check. If you don’t have a receipt, you’ll get the item’s lowest sale price in the form of a Lands’ End gift card.