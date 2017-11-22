How to increase sexual harassment awareness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dozens of sexual harassment claims have been made in the past few weeks and businesses are now working to increase awareness training.

Jennifer Rittenhouse, the founder of RDJ HR, a human resources consulting company that helps organizations improve work culture and puts on sexual harassment awareness training seminars, spoke to WATE about how organizations can become more aware of sexual harassment situations.

“Given the significant uptick in high profile harassment complaints, business leaders are becoming more aware of the risks they face as a result of the behavior of people in their organizations. I am getting calls from leaders who are asking for help in assessing their risks and training their organizations about what is acceptable behavior in the workplace,” said Rittenhouse.

“I have read various studies on the prevalence of harassment in the workplace, and while the numbers vary, the issue of harassment in the workplace is clearly a problem. It starts with the culture of the organization and what is considered acceptable behavior. Organizations that have strong cultural values that support diversity and inclusion have the least likelihood of harassing behavior. While culture has to be driven from the top of the organization, everyone in the organization has the responsibility to report any activity that does not fit with the values or the culture. Even the best organizations can hire individuals who do not live up to the values of the organization. The key is how the organization responds if unacceptable behavior is present,” she continued.

“When I train organizations in harassment and sexual harassment, I spend a lot of time talking about creating a culture that is grounded in mutual respect. I go over what the legal definition of harassment is and present various scenarios and ask employees if they think the conduct in the scenarios could be considered harassment. This creates a lot of dialogue and engagement from the class…usually when I ask the question ‘How would you feel if your wife/daughter/mother were in this situation,’ I get a totally different response. It changes the framework from which people look a situation when they think about someone they love being subjected to unacceptable behavior,” she said.

“I think that one of the best things that has come out of the recent high profile cases is that it is getting people to talk about harassment in the workplace. It is bringing what has been hidden in the dark to light where we can address it. It is my hope that people will have the courage to speak out when the see something happening that is unacceptable,” Rittenhouse said.

“If the harassment is happening to you, get help. Speak up. If you have a human resources department, talk to them. Organizations have an obligation to investigate claims of harassment and the best place to start is with human resources. If your organization has a culture where harassing behavior is tolerated, the leaders need to enlist some help to assess culture and train leaders on what is acceptable behavior,” Rittenhouse said. “In looking at the organizations that are under fire now, you can bet that they wish they would have taken their culture issues seriously before they became a crisis! I just encourage organizations to get the help they need to prevent these types of things from happening in their workplace.”