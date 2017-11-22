Holidays on Ice skating rink to start new season

Related Coverage Downtown Knoxville getting into holiday spirit with Celebration of Lights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans can have winter fun in downtown Knoxville at Holidays on Ice.

The outdoor ice-skating rink will open Friday and close Jan. 7. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.

“There’s no better way to spend ‘Black Friday’ than coming downtown to enjoy skating on our open-air ice rink, do some local shopping and enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations,” says Judith Foltz, Director of Special Events.

Related: Downtown Knoxville getting into holiday spirit with Celebration of Lights

There will be theme nights and special guests throughout the season.

Mondays: Knoxville Ice Bears and Chilly Bear Skaters can get $2 off admission with an Ice Bears ticket stub.

Tuesdays: Peppermint Panda Skaters who wear red and white can get $1 off admission.

Wednesdays: Christmas Sweater Night Skaters wearing a Christmas sweater can get $1 off admission. The most festive skater will win a prize.

Thursdays: College Night Skaters get $2 off admission with a college ID.

Fridays and Saturdays: Disco lights and Knox Vegas DJ

Sundays: Family Fun Day

Admission is $11 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Season passes are available which costs $50 for adults and $35 for children.

Hours

Regular hours Nov. 24 – Dec. 17

Monday through Thursday: 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 9 p.m.

Extended hours Dec. 18, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018

Monday through Thursday, plus Sunday: 1 to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Special holiday hours:

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

December 26: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.