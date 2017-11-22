Hoke to Nashville radio station: Jauan Jennings dismissed from Vols football team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Vols Interim Head Coach Brady Hoke has dismissed wide receiver Jauan Jennings from the program after Jennings posted a profanity-laced Instagram video ranting about the coaching staff.

Hoke told Nashville radio station 104.5 The Zone that he consulted with Athletic Director John Currie and they reached a decision to dismiss Jennings.

“I believe this: Anywhere representing the University of Tennessee and the football program is really a privilege, so we obviously are going to move forward,” said Hoke in the interview.

He would not comment further on the situation.

Jennings complained in the video about allegedly being underutilized and not being able to play against Vanderbilt, calling the coaches liars and snakes, among other expletives.

Jennings was injured in the season opener against Georgia Tech and has not played since.