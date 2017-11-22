Hoke to Nashville radio station: Jauan Jennings dismissed from Vols football team

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs past Vanderbilt defensive lineman Adam Butler in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Vols Interim Head Coach Brady Hoke has dismissed wide receiver Jauan Jennings from the program after Jennings posted a profanity-laced Instagram video ranting about the coaching staff.

Hoke told Nashville radio station 104.5 The Zone that he consulted with Athletic Director John Currie and they reached a decision to dismiss Jennings.

“I believe this: Anywhere representing the University of Tennessee and the football program is really a privilege, so we obviously are going to move forward,” said Hoke in the interview.

He would not comment further on the situation.

Jennings complained in the video about allegedly being underutilized and not being able to play against Vanderbilt, calling the coaches liars and snakes, among other expletives.

Jennings was injured in the season opener against Georgia Tech and has not played since.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s