Related Coverage Man wanted for sexual battery of child in custody

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Greeneville man was indicted for rape after being placed on the TBI “Top 10 Most Wanted” list last week.

A grand jury indicted Justin W. Pridemore, 24, for rape of a child.

Pridemore has charges pending against him for aggravated sexual battery.

Last week, TBI and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office searched for Pridemore after receiving a tip. He was found and placed in custody.