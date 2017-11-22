Greeneville man arrested in Cocke County for solicitation of a minor

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – A Greeneville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Cocke County authorities after he came into contact with a juvenile and made advances towards her through Facebook.

Darnell Roy James, 49, was charged with solicitation of a minor by electronic means.

Detectives with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into James after the juvenile victim informed her parents that James was communicating with her through Facebook.

Detectives contacted Det. Michael Stallings with Jefferson City who specializes in internet crimes.

With the consent of the parents, the officers used the child’s Facebook to communicate with James. James told who he thought was victim where they would meet and what he wanted to do to her. The investigator, posing as the child, told him they could meet and that she told her parents that she was staying at a friend’s house. James decided to meet the child. However, when he arrived he was taken into custody by the detective.

“I am thankful for the excellent investigation these detectives conducted and I am proud they prevented a child from being victimized. I thank Jefferson city detective Michael Stallings who specializes in Internet Crimes Against Children for assisting Detective Thornton with the investigation,” said Sheriff Armando Fontes.