‘Dangerous’ toys to look out for this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The United States Public Interest Research Group recently released its 32nd annual “Trouble in Toyland” report, which includes a list of dangerous toys consumers should be on the lookout for this upcoming holiday season.

Despite improvements from recent product safety regulation reforms, there are still dangerous and toxic toys on store shelves that pose a safety hazard to children.

The report found potential choking hazards and 2 products with concentrations of lead exceeding federal standards. Two models of the Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass center circle tested for 33,000 parts per million of lead and its arm tested for 22,000 parts per million of lead.

Dr. Ben Hoffman — a pediatrician at Doernbecher — said the most prevalent threat in children’s toys are choking hazards.

“Just because a product says 6 and over or 3 and over, doesn’t mean it’s the right toy for your child,” Hoffman said.

Some toys that are considered a choking hazard include a “Peg Game,” “Football” and “Golf” travel game sets — all of which contain very small pieces. Balloons that aren’t properly labeled are also hazardous.

Parents should also look out for data-collecting toys. Toys like children’s watches are capable of collecting information about users and also tracking them — including children under the age of 13.

For example, the popular doll “My Friend Cayla” has been banned in Germany for privacy violations and is the subject of a complaint by several consumer groups to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission because it may violate the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

“This means that a stranger could possibly connect to and access your child’s doll,” Hoffman said.

The report also encourages parents to double check their home for recalled toys. You can check the list of recalled toys here.