Ad selling used coffin pops up on Facebook

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A “for sale” ad in New Mexico has people talking and debating. A Facebook poster out of Santa Fe is offering to sell a used coffin.

It’s a “slight used coffin, only used once and in decent shape.” It can be yours for only $50.

“Awkward. Weird. I mean who would sell a slightly used casket?” said Glenn Garcia.

“Wow, this is stupid. How ridiculous. How insensitive,” said Dolores Garcia.

“I think it was just terrible. Period,” said Ronald Padilla.

The ad was posted to a Santa Fe buy, sell, and trade group on Facebook on Monday. In the 24 hours since, people are lighting up Facebook with jokes.

One user said, “$50? That’s a screaming deal.”

Another person makes a play on words and says, “We have to URN your trust first.”

The photos of the coffin even show some discoloration on the lining inside, but the person who posted the ad says it was all a joke to see what kind of comments it would get.

Many people in Albuquerque say it wasn’t in good taste.

“If you thought it was a joke, I don’t think it’s very funny,” said Dolores Garcia.

“It’s just not funny. It’s something that’s serious. Death is serious,” said Glenn Garcia.

“People deserve to be buried in a nice coffin. I mean have class,” said Padilla.

While many people in Albuquerque agree funerals are expensive, they say they would still pass on a “deal” like this.

“Definitely don’t want to be buying people’s used coffins,” said Glenn Garcia.

“I would never purchase a used casket,” said Dolores Garcia.

“Condition looked terrible. It just looked terrible. I wouldn’t even get it for $50,” said Padilla.

According to a state statute, it is not illegal to sell a used coffin. However, the person selling it must alert the buyer it’s used, and the buyer has to sign paperwork acknowledging it’s pre-owned.