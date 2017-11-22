4 hunters charged with illegal importation of deer carcasses

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people face charges after deer carcasses were illegally imported to Tennessee.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the hunters brought the carcasses from Virginia. The state has a confirmed presence of chronic wasting disease.

Virginia confirmed the presence of the disease in 2009. Importation restrictions were applied to the entire state this year.

According to the report, the carcasses were not properly prepared before entering the state.

TWRA has placed importation restrictions for cervids, including deer, moose and elk carcasses from any state with a positive case of the disease.

Carcasses and other parts from those states may be brought to Tennessee:

Meat that has bones removed

Antlers, antlers attached to clean skull plates or cleaned skulls (no meat or tissues)

Cleaned teeth

Finished taxidermy, hides and tanned products.