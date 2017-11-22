2 charged with murder of LaFollette man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a LaFollette man.

Police responded to a shooting on Fisher Place in Knoxville on Monday night where they found 36-year-old James Kevin Bell dead from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, Lamone Price Simmons, 35, of Knoxville and Tykemien Todd Stewart, 18, also of Knoxville, were charged with Bell’s murder. They are beign held on a $500,000 bond.

Police say Bell had been living with a family member on Fisher Place for a few weeks before his death.