Walland Elementary students and teachers reflect on wildfire one year later

Related Coverage Walland residents cope with living in the fire zone

WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) – It has been a year since a wildfire burned more than 1,500 acres in the Walland community in Blount County.

The fire forced people to evacuate the area including students and staff at Walland Elementary School. The school was closed in the days following while fire crews worked to contain the fire.

“We first thought it was a drill. We go outside and we start seeing smoke,” said Tarah Green, a teacher who helped students evacuate.

It was a terrifying experience for students who say they will never forget that day.

“I looked over behind our school and I saw trees on fire breaking and falling. It was so sad and scary,” said fifth grader Wren Wyss.

Fire crews said due to dry conditions it was a fast moving fire making it difficult to fight.

Previous story: Walland residents cope with living in the fire zone

“There were times we didn’t know what it was going to do, I’ll just be honest with you,” said Deputy Chief Jerry Phillips of the Blount County Fire Department.

There were tense and scary moments for all who were close by. Since returning to school, Green decided to help the students get through the emotions of that day by incorporating the experience into her lesson plans. She has even taken students on walks through the school’s nature trail that runs through some of the impacted areas.

“The kids have seen over time what it looked like when we first came back, how it’s changing and how it’s coming back,” said Green.

Wyss and fellow students Callie Hamilton, Gabby Barron and Isabella Hutsell also put together a slideshow of their experience from that day and what they have studied since.

“We’ve been learning about pros and cons of wildfires and about ecological succession,” said Wyss.

Green said the lessons learned through this real life experience have also taught appreciation. The students are working on handmade thank you cards they plan to give to the firefighters one year after the fire.

PHOTOS: Walland brush fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: @SusanSWhomever) Photos from McGhee Tyson (source: @SusanSWhomever) East Miller's Cove Road (Blount County Sheriff's Office) Photos from McGhee Tyson Fire is on the left about 150 yards from that drive (Blount County Sheriff's Office) Photos from McGhee Tyson Brush fire in Walland, coming down Sevierville road heading to Seymour. Smoke from Walland fire from north east Walland (Ron) Highway 32 towards the Smoky Mountains (April Sullivan) Wye Road heading towards Maryville (Katherine Tucker) (Cortney Richburg) Brush fire in Walland (David Smiley) Photo from Seymour Photo from Seymour (Jessica McFarland Hoque)