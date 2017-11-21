United Way to raise money on Giving Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After spending time with family and shopping during Thanksgiving weekend, East Tennesseans can help support nonprofits.

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 28. The United Way of Greater Knoxville will be hosting a Facebook Live Event in order to raise money.

The organization hopes to raise as much money as possible starting at 11 a.m.

Scripps Networks Interactive will match dollar for dollar that is donated (up to $20,000) during the event.

Donors can enter a drawing to win a copper Moscow Mule set if they share the event with Facebook friends.

The organization’s 2-1-1 line was able to help emergency agencies during the Sevier County fires last year.

The United Way helps provide basic needs, such as housing, food and employment through its programs. Also, it helps volunteers in the community be in touch with social service resources.