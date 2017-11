PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chefs and restaurants will be showcasing their offerings in Sevier County.

Taste of the Holidays will be held at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Pigeon Forge Dec. 8.

The event will benefit United Way of Sevier County. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and there will also be an auction at the event. Tickets are available at the United Way Office and most City of Pigeon Forge offices.