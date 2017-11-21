Survey: Misconceptions about Smokies wildfire damage affecting tourism

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A survey conducted by a Smoky Mountains vacation rental company found there is a lot of misinformation circulating about the damage caused by last year’s wildfires in the national park, Gatlinburg and the surrounding area, which is affecting negative perceptions and the number of visitors.

SmokyMountains.com surveyed over 2,400 likely visitors to the Smokies and found more than 26 percent were less likely to visit Gatlinburg and surrounding areas, and the vast majority, more than 72 percent, inaccurately believe that more than 10 percent of downtown Gatlinburg was destroyed. More than 20 percent inaccurately believed that over half of downtown Gatlinburg was destroyed.

Even though less than three percent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was destroyed by the fire, nearly half of those surveyed believed that more than 25 percent of the park burned down.

However, more than half of those surveyed say the fire did not impact their perception of visitor risk in Gatlinburg and the Smokies.

