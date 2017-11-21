Report: Uber tried to cover up data breach of 57 million users, drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (WATE) – Ride-hailing company Uber concealed a massive data breach of 57 million customers and drivers for more than a year, according to Bloomberg, instead paying the hackers a $100,000 ransom to delete the data and keep the breach quiet.

Bloomberg reports that data compromised during the October 2016 attack included names, email addresses and phone numbers of about 50 million Uber riders, as well as personal information of about 7 million drivers, including driver’s license numbers. Uber says it doesn’t think the information was ever used, but did not disclose the identities of the attackers.

Uber this week fired its chief security officer and one of his deputies for hiding the attack. Uber says it had a legal obligation to report the attack to regulators and to affected drivers, which it did not do.

Uber says it plans to release a statement to customers saying it has seen “no evidence of fraud or misuse” associated with the hack.

