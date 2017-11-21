Registration open for 2018 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Members of the WATE 6 On Your Side team participated in the 2017 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon events.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) —  Registration for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is now open.

Events will be held March 24-25.

Participants can register online by Nov. 30 before a price increase happens.

Current registration fees are $75 for the full marathon, $60 for the half-marathon and two-person relay, $35 for the four-person relay, $35 for the 5K and $20 for the Covenant Kids Run.

“With the 2018 event only four months away, we want to encourage people to set a goal, sign up and start getting ready for an amazing race weekend,” Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Executive Director Jason Altman said. “Whether you are participating in the full marathon or a 5K, register now. And to prepare, you can join us for group training runs starting in December through March 17.”

Also, group training runs will begin Dec. 2. Runners will meet every Saturday at 8 a.m. at Eddie’s Health Shoppe. The runs are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit KnoxvilleMarathon.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s