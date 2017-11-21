Registration open for 2018 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Registration for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is now open.

Events will be held March 24-25.

Participants can register online by Nov. 30 before a price increase happens.

Current registration fees are $75 for the full marathon, $60 for the half-marathon and two-person relay, $35 for the four-person relay, $35 for the 5K and $20 for the Covenant Kids Run.

“With the 2018 event only four months away, we want to encourage people to set a goal, sign up and start getting ready for an amazing race weekend,” Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Executive Director Jason Altman said. “Whether you are participating in the full marathon or a 5K, register now. And to prepare, you can join us for group training runs starting in December through March 17.”

Also, group training runs will begin Dec. 2. Runners will meet every Saturday at 8 a.m. at Eddie’s Health Shoppe. The runs are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit KnoxvilleMarathon.com.