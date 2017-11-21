Prevent a Thanksgiving disaster while deep frying turkey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we get ready for Thanksgiving many are preparing the staple of Thanksgiving dinner, which is, of course, the turkey. Deep frying is a popular way to get your turkey nice and tasty, but also comes with some safety hazards.

The Knoxville Fire Department responds to at least one call every year of a fire started by a deep fryer, but there are ways to make sure you do not get things extra crispy.

Start with a freshly thawed turkey and take off all the extra plastic pieces and anything inside the turkey.

“You don’t want to put that down in the deep fryer with that plastic, and then all the innards. I guess that’s the turkey neck. And then, too, this turkey is thawed out, but you’ll see some ice that’s still in there. So all of that has to come out of there,” Capt. D.J. Corcoran demonstrated. “You’ve heard the old saying, ‘oil and water don’t mix,’ especially hot oil and water.”

Then prepare your deep fryer. Check your propane hose to make sure it does not have dry rot. Make sure all the connections are tight and no gas is leaking out. Also, find a nice level spot on pavement to cook.

Not overfilling the pot is key. If the oil spills out and hits the flame, it could be bad news.

“But you’ve got to have enough oil in here also to make sure that the bird is completely submerged,” Corcoran said.

Once you have the right level, light it up carefully and wait for the oil to get to about 325 degrees.

“When you drop it in when it’s hot like that it’ll sear. It’ll cook the skin immediately, seals in all that moisture. That’s what makes it so delicious! Yeah and it’s not greasy,” Corcoran said.

Then you can drop in the bird, but not too fast. It will pop and sizzle so wearing oven mitts or large gloves is a good idea. Do not overflow the oil, and do not burn yourself. Set a timer based on the weight of your turkey. Then wait and watch. Do not leave your fryer unattended.

When it is done, turn your propane flow off before taking it out. Then dig in!

The Tennessee Fire Marshal provided safety tips for residents while cooking for Thanksgiving:

Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling. Turn off the burner if you leave the room.

Use a kitchen timer and check the food often.

Use caution with turkey fryers, Fryers must be used outdoors at a safe distance from buildings and other flammable materials. Never leave a turkey fryer unattended. Don’t let children or animals be near the fryer. Don’t overfill the fryer.

Use pot holders or oven mitts

Have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking.