Oak Ridge celebrates grand opening of new shopping center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Oak Ridge celebrated the grand opening of Main Street Oak Ridge on Tuesdaymorning.

Over the past year, the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Realty Link have been working to restore owntown Oak Ridge by demolishing the old Oak Ridge Mall and replacing it with a number of new stores.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, PetSmart, T.J. Maxx and Ulta are just a few of the stores opening their doors.

Main Street is officially opening to the public ahead of Black Friday sales and inviting customers to stop by this holiday season.

“The lights are very bright in oak ridge this year – not only in the center city – but all across Oak Ridge, and we obviously encourage all of our friends and neighbors from surrounding counties and our citizens in oak ridge to come and enjoy all the new stores and patronize our businesses who have been here and been loyal to our city for years,” said Mayor Warren Gooch.

There are eight new stores, but Oak Ridge is hoping more stores will come to the complex in the near future.