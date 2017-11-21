Nurse recalls working night of Chattanooga school bus crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday marked one year since the deadly Chattanooga school bus crash. Six children between the ages of 6 and 10 from Woodmore Elementary School were killed after the bus slammed into a tree. More than a dozen others were injured in the crash.

Joani Jack, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, worked the night of crash.

“A time or two a week I’ll be passing through those areas and have sort of a little flashback of what that night was like,” she said.

She comforted families after they learned their child’s school bus smashed intro a tree. She said hundreds of loved ones came to the hospital and all hoped to hear their child was okay. Jack took on the role of updating families and reuniting them with their children.

“Terrified. They were really eager, starving almost for any type of information,” Jack said.

She noticed a general level of shock among parents. She said they reiterating their frustrations on how their child is supposed to be safe on a school bus.

“It was a tragedy. There is just no other way to describe it,” she said.

Jack said the teachers of Woodmore Elementary were a huge help that night. She said some helped identify children and reunite them with their family.