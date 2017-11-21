Lodge at Buckberry Creek looks to rebuild after wildfires

Related Coverage The Lodge at Buckberry Creek gets ready to open first building after Gatlinburg fires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been nearly a year since last November’s wildfires in Gatlinburg. Among the thousands of structures destroyed by the firestorm were cabins and lodges where tourists visited and groups held meetings.

One popular Adirondack-inspired mountain lodge, the Lodge at Buckberry Creek, was nestled in the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.

“Been quite a year, been an interesting one that’s for sure,” said innkeeper Buddy McLean.

The upscale resort once housed 100 guests in 42 rooms and had a balcony in each suite. Guests could walk from their room or meeting rooms to the restaurant.

A year ago, as staff members looked at the ruins, an overwhelming feeling took over.

“When will the lodge be rebuilt? Will it’s former atmosphere ever be restored?”

McLean says cleaning up the debris had been a long ordeal.

Related: The Lodge at Buckberry Creek gets ready to open first building after Gatlinburg fires

With the exception of one building, the wind-whipped fire destroyed everything on the property that had been in the McLean family for years.

McLean says the next phase, designing the plans and completing the rebuilding project, will take time.

“It will probably take about a year or year and a half to build back,” said McLean. “What we know is by talking with consultants, it needs to be about twice the size that we were.”

When they do rebuild, they want to keep the same atmosphere, the beauty of the mountains.

“We would put possibly another story on top of what we had and we have another level that we can develop that still has excellent views,” said designer Jeanie Johnson.

The only building that survived is called the Woods. Rooms inside the building reopened in June. From the balconies, the mountain view has kept visitors coming back.

“For the last five or six weeks, we’ve been full every weekend, full during the week, full for Thanksgiving,” said McLean.

“We love Buckberry,” said Johnson.

Also encouraging, are letters from guests who have visited recently.

“You guys are still able to operate, we are thankful and we love your lodge. It is a great vacation,” Johnson remembering guests’ reviews.

A burned Chinkapin Oak stands as a sentinel on the property.

If plans go as expected, it will be removed and a pool will replace it.

The cost to rebuild the Buckberry bigger and better will be expensive. Buddy is looking for a hospitality partner, but he’s particular with whom he wants to join forces with.

“It has to be somebody that doesn’t want to just make a dollar, but wants to embrace the mountains and hospitality and customer service,” said McLean.

Already the mountain hospitality has been restored, at least temporarily with an outdoor gazebo, fire pit, comfortable chairs and the view.

“It’s incredible that the mountains didn’t burn that we have something left to show and to bring people back for,” said McLean. “I just see beauty still.”