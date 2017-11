KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The deadline to enter toe win HGTV’s Urban Oasis Giveaway is Wednesday at 5 p.m.

In the heart of North Knoxville in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood, the 1,850 square foot, three bedroom, two bathroom home has undergone quite a transformation.

One lucky winner will win the house and $50,000.

