Lady Vols hold off Wichita State 68-56

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee made just 23 of its 57 shots and 20 of its 34 free throws but held off Wichita State 68-56 on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Mercedes Russell scored a team high 17 points to go with 9 rebounds while Rennia Davis added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“I just think we didn’t make as many shots as we usually make and that might have caused the defensive end for us to be more lackadaisical,” Davis said. “Wichita State was very athletic like a lot of players on our teams and we haven’t played a team that athletic so that was kind of different.”

“We were just missing a bunch of layups and a bunch of jumpshots and I think that caused a lot of lapses on the defensive end,” Russell said. “Every night you’re not going to hit shots like we did against James Madison so we’re going to have to rely on our defense to win big games.”

After leading 29-28 at halftime, the Lady Vols (3-0) held Wichita State to 8 points in the third quarter. Tennessee totaled 11 steals against the Shockers. The Lady Vols have had 11 or more steals in all three games this season. Last season they only managed 11 or more on two occasions.

“We fought through it and we battled,” head coach Holly Warlick said. “I was really proud of our kids for doing that. I had four timeouts and I didn’t use him. I just wanted to see how they would fight through it and they did.”

Tennessee travels to Cancun, Mexico where it will meet Marquette Thursday in the first of three games at the Cancun Challenge. The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and is available for viewing on CBS College Sports Live.