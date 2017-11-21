Knoxville stores prepare for Black Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The wait is almost over for shoppers who count down the days until those Black Friday retail deals, and stores are stocking their shelves getting ready for that holiday rush.

“It’s one of my favorite times of the year,” Michelle Austin, JCPenney general manager, said. “Our associates all show up excited. It’s really a good kick off to Christmas and the shoppers that come in are full of energy and are happy to be here. There are lots of great deals. There’s coupon giveaways and incentives. It’s just a really good time.”

For some stores, Black Friday starts on Thanksgiving, with JCPenney opening its doors at 2 p.m. Thursday and Walmart offering its holiday deals at 6 p.m.

“You’re going to see some in-store exclusives, and it’s just part of the tradition and the excitement around this time of year,” Chris Rimmer, Walmart store manager, said. “We’ve been seeing it for a long time in retail that Black Friday is the kickoff to the shopping season and we think it’s a fun, exciting time to be in stores.”

Despite the discounts, some shoppers say they still won’t brave the crowds. When asked if she had any plans of shopping on Black Friday, “No, that’s why I’m here today,” Judith Johnson said.

For others, the right prices on the hottest commodities, like electronics, appliances and toys, will be enough to lure them in the stores.

“The Xbox games would make me come out and TVs – the smart TVs – the big ticket items,” Laurie Schumpp said.

With 69 percent of consumers planning or considering shopping this weekend, stores are preparing for a busy couple of days.

“We have lines every year and I think that our customers just really get excited and Black Friday gets them excited for Christmas,” Austin said.

The National Retail Federation forecasts about a four percent increase in holiday sales this year. Experts are also projecting large online numbers, with Adobe Digital Insights predicting the 2017 holiday season will increase 13 percent in online shopping from last year.