KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with short term rentals like Airbnb by a vote of six to two.

The first reading passed earlier this month. The ordinance allows homeowners to apply for short-term rental permits, starting on January 2.

The ordinance written by the City of Knoxville says people can rent out their homes in a residential area.