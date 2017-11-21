How to watch your favorite holidays specials on TV

(WATE) – It doesn’t get much better than sitting down with your family to watch your favorite holiday specials on TV. Here’s a comprehensive list of everything great to watch on TV this holiday season.

Wednesday, November 22

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving 8 p.m. on ABC

Thursday, November 23

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 9 a.m. on NBC

Friday, November 24

Love Actually 12 p.m. on CMT

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town 8 p.m. on ABC

Saturday, November 25

The Story of Santa Claus 9 p.m. on CBS

Monday, November 27

CMA Country Christmas 8 p.m. on ABC

A Very Pentatonix Christmas 10 p.m. on NBC

Tuesday, November 28

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. on CBS

Wednesday, November 29

Christmas in Rockefeller Center 8 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, November 30

A Charlie Brown Christmas 8 p.m. on ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration 9 p.m. on ABC

Friday, December 22

I Love Lucy Christmas 8 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, December 24

A Christmas Story 12 a.m. on TBS

It’s a Wonderful Life 8 p.m. on NBC