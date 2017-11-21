How to watch your favorite holidays specials on TV

(WATE) – It doesn’t get much better than sitting down with your family to watch your favorite holiday specials on TV. Here’s a comprehensive list of everything great to watch on TV this holiday season.
Wednesday, November 22
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving 8 p.m. on ABC
Thursday, November 23
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 9 a.m. on NBC
Friday, November 24
Love Actually 12 p.m. on CMT
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town 8 p.m. on ABC
Saturday, November 25
The Story of Santa Claus 9 p.m. on CBS
Monday, November 27
CMA Country Christmas 8 p.m. on ABC
A Very Pentatonix Christmas 10 p.m. on NBC
Tuesday, November 28
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. on CBS
Wednesday, November 29
Christmas in Rockefeller Center 8 p.m. on NBC
Thursday, November 30
A Charlie Brown Christmas 8 p.m. on ABC
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration 9 p.m. on ABC
Friday, December 22
I Love Lucy Christmas 8 p.m. on CBS
Sunday, December 24
A Christmas Story 12 a.m. on TBS
It’s a Wonderful Life 8 p.m. on NBC