East Tennessee cities, Christmas parade organizers ramp up security

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Every year people count down and downtown Knoxville is turned into a Christmas wonderland. For 40 years we’ve delighted in the Christmas parade down Gay Street and over time, organizers have stepped up security.

“We are now putting large vehicles at the ends of the parade on Gay Street, large cement trucks, to prohibit anyone from doing some sort of a terrorist act,” said Judith Foltz, the director of special events for the City of Knoxville.

Plans this year are the same as 2016’s and Foltz says there will be a large amount of uniformed officers just in case.

“It is something that’s very difficult to understand but at the same time we have to be realistic and we started working on a major emergency plan that is now being instigated throughout the city,” she said.

Oak Ridge police are essentially doing the same thing.

“We’re actually going to have a lot more officers out this year. Given what’s going on in our country right now, we want to keep people safe,” said Police Chief Jim Akagi.

Because so many people line the turnpike during the parade, Chief Akagi is asking people to wear bright colors to Oak Ridge’s parade.

“We would ask that parents keep a tight reign on their kids because the floats are big. They’ve got parts hanging off them and the last thing we want to do is see a child hurt,” added Chief Akagi.

Over in Powell, their Lion’s Club is busy organizing their 34th annual Christmas Parade.

More here: Fountain City Christmas Parade canceled over safety concerns

“We’ve got more volunteers to help us in the parking lot for crowd control, people problems and questions, for parking just overall assistance,” said Powell Lion’s Club President Diane Wilkerson.

She says they work with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and they too block off entrances to the parade route. Organizers also keep an eye on the parking lot where floats meet.

“Before we set up we actually clean the parking lot and we walk it to make sure that we know what’s in the parking area,” added Wilkerson.

Organizers of every Christmas parade want to remind the community that they have a responsibility as well.

“If you see something, say something,” said Foltz.

Parade organizers in nearly every city add they have volunteers walk the parade route to make sure everything along the way is safe and that nothing looks out of the ordinary.

The Knoxville Police Department shared dashcam video of the Fountain City Christmas Parade, showing an officer keeping watch as traffic moves down the southbound side of Broadway, while the parade heads north with nothing but the turn lane between them.

The parade was cancelled this year because of safety concerns.

Police say last year a pedestrian was struck by a car at the event. In fact, there’s no one thing in particular that led to this decision because public safety covers all sorts of issues from terrorism like we’ve see in other cities to more everyday dangers.

“We could have a medical condition where a driver passes out at the wheel. We could have somebody that’s just irate that decides they’re not going to stop and wait and they cut across. And what you have to understand with over 800 participants in the parade, a lot of those kids, they’re not going to be paying attention to what’s going on. It’s just a recipe for disaster,” said Lt. Brian Evans.

Lt. Evans says with so much traffic and no good detours, it’s just not feasible to close Broadway for several hours. They looked at other routes, something mentioned by the Optimist Club, but the club decided there just wasn’t time to iron out the details. They’re working on that for next year.