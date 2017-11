Related Coverage Clingmans Dome Tower to close for 2017 season for rehabilitation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the reopening of the Clingsman Dome Observation Tower.

The park is suspending rehabilitation work for the site for the winter and will continue in the spring.

The tower will remain inaccessible to motorists from December 1 to March 31 due to normal seasonal closures.

Hikers will be able to access the road, tower and the entire area.

